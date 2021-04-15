South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $78.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

