Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $26.95.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.