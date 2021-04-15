Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $144.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.