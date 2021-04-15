Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Reduced by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

