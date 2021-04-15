iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.09. 6,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $260.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

