Moneywise Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

