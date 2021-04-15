Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

