iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

