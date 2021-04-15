PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

