Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 114,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,272 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB opened at $31.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.