Norway Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

