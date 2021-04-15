10,000 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Bridgetown 2 Company Profile
