Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,817 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KLA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $336.50 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.46 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.34 and its 200 day moving average is $270.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

