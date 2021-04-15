Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of SAIA opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. Saia has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

