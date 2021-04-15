Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.14.
Shares of SAIA opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.52. Saia has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
