Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 244,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,773. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.