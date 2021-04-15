Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,759,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

