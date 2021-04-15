Golden Green Inc. Sells 55,843 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,843 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $765,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

