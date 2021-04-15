FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Raised by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in FedEx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 61,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $287.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.25. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.