Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

