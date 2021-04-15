Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 24,076 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $53,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

