1,285 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

