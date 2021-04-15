Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.