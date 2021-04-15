Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

