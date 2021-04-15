Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 14,773 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Avista by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Avista by 183.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

