Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

