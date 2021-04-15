Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,485.61

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,485.61 ($19.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,362 ($17.79). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,428 ($18.66), with a volume of 408,455 shares traded.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,594.85.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

