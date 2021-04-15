OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.15

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $41.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,857 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $470.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

