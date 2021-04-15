National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.93

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.93 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 315.60 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,319,034 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27.

In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.