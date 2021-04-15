Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.94 ($11.69) and traded as high as €11.22 ($13.20). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €10.91 ($12.84), with a volume of 3,642,032 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.30 ($8.59).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.