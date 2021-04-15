Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

HXL opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

