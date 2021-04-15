Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.14 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

