Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.69

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.69 and traded as low as $44.32. Makita shares last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 12,159 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

