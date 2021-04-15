$773.76 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $773.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.00 million and the lowest is $714.42 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

ALK stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

