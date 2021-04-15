Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,568 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18,243% compared to the average volume of 14 put options.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 114,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $816.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

