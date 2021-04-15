Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.