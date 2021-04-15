Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

