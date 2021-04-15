Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 322.9% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
