Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 322.9% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.