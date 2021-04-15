ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.15 million to $800.00 million. ICON Public posted sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $196.43 on Monday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

