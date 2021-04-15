WEX’s (WEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $236.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in WEX by 16.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 32.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

