Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 54.4%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

GLG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. TD has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.21.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.