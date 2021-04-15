MediShares Market Cap Reaches $25.41 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

