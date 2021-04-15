Holo 24-Hour Volume Hits $937.59 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $937.59 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,158,310,031 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

