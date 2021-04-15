The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,342 shares of company stock worth $18,582,007. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

