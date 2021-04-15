Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

