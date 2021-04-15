TheStreet Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “B-“

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ABB by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 829,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

