$360.90 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $360.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $365.51 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $332.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $139.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.