Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.28

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and traded as high as $32.48. Empire shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3,107 shares changing hands.

EMLAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

