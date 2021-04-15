GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $6.75. GWG shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4,626 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 117.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

