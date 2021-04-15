Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.22

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

