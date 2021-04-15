StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

